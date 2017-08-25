Tenants displaced after fire in downtown Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Some Eau Claire residents are waking up away from home Friday morning, after a fire Thursday night.

Eau Claire Fire and Rescue responded to a call at 10 p.m. Thursday night for a fire at 465 West Grand Avenue in downtown. When crews arrived, they noticed flames coming from a second story window. Crews searched the building, but no one was home in either apartment unit. Officials say the fire damage was only on the second floor and the attic, but water and smoke damage was found throughout the building.

The fire remains under investigation by Eau Claire Fire and Rescue.