UPDATE: Duplex fire near downtown Eau Claire causes $150,000 in damages

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A fire late Thursday night near downtown Eau Claire caused $150,000 in damages.

On Thursday, at 10 p.m., the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a fire on the 400 block of West Grand Avenue, located near the Eau Claire County Courthouse.

When crews arrived, they noticed flames coming from the second story window of the duplex. Crews searched the building, but no one was home in either apartment unit.

Officials said the fire was contained to the second floor and attic, but water and smoke damage was throughout the entire building.

The case remains under investigation.

