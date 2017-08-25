Adopt-A-Pet: Socks, Marlin & JoJo - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Adopt-A-Pet: Socks, Marlin & JoJo

Posted:
Marlin / Eau Claire Co. Humane Marlin / Eau Claire Co. Humane
Sock & JoJo / Eau Claire Co. Humane Sock & JoJo / Eau Claire Co. Humane

Meet our Pets of the Day: Socks, Marlin & JoJo!

All three are from the same littler, so it would be great if they could go together, but three may be a lot so it's understandable if you can't take them all. Plus, they're all so young, you can help them adjust to your situation on their own rather than together. Each of them are so different, personality wise. Socks seems relaxed, JoJo is active and Marlin is very playful. Just a great bunch of kittens.

You can find all three at the Eau Claire County Humane Association!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.