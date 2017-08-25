Adopt-A-Pet: Socks, Marlin & JoJo

Meet our Pets of the Day: Socks, Marlin & JoJo!

All three are from the same littler, so it would be great if they could go together, but three may be a lot so it's understandable if you can't take them all. Plus, they're all so young, you can help them adjust to your situation on their own rather than together. Each of them are so different, personality wise. Socks seems relaxed, JoJo is active and Marlin is very playful. Just a great bunch of kittens.

You can find all three at the Eau Claire County Humane Association!