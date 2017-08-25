Starbucks testing a sushi burrito

(CNN) - Perhaps coming soon to a Starbucks near you: a sushi burrito.

It's being test marketed at two Starbucks locations in Chicago. It's actually called a 'Chicken Maki Roll'. The company describes it as a classic California chicken burrito with a twist.

It's rolled in sushi and wrapped with nori. The roll is filled with slow cooked, shredded chicken, fire roasted tomatillo salsa, lime crema, fresh cucumber and pickled cabbage with onions, avocado and crispy onion.