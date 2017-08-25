How college students can protect themselves from identity theft

Wisconsin (WQOW) - The start of a new college semester might mean ramping up the use of your computer, laptop and cell phone. But, your electronics, as well as personal documents, might be a gold mine for an identity thief.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is urging students to study up on ways to keep yourself protected from identity theft.

Officials said you shouldn't:

Carry your Social Security card in your wallet.

Shop online or pay bills on a public computer, through an unsecured website, or on an unsecured Wi-Fi network.

Give solicitors any personal financial information or your Social Security number.

Post personal details on social media

You should:

Keep your room locked and keep personal documents out of sight, preferably in a lockbox.

Make sure that your devices are set to require a passcode or fingerprint to login.

Shred pre-approved credit card offers and any unnecessary bills and paperwork that contain personal information.

Put mail directly in U.S. Postal Service mailboxes instead of unsecured mailboxes.

"Campus living introduces unique identity theft risks for young adults, many of whom have never been solely responsible for protecting their sensitive information and devices," said Frank Frassetto, Division Administrator for Trade and Consumer Protection. "Students face tempting credit card offers, requests for personal information on official forms, and living environments where fellow students and their friends are regularly moving through shared spaces."

DATCP said identity thieves can recreate and misuse a person's identity, destroying the victim's financial reputation, including his/her credit and tax records, and causing endless stress on the victim and their family members. Officials said identity theft costs consumers millions of dollars in fraudulent charges each year, and a victim's recovery can take years and cost thousands of dollars.