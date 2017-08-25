How college students can protect themselves from identity theft

Wisconsin (WQOW) - The start of a new college semester might mean ramping up the use of your computer, laptop and cell phone. But, your electronics, as well as personal documents, might be a gold mine for an identity thief.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is urging students to study up on ways to keep yourself protected from identity theft.
"Campus living introduces unique identity theft risks for young adults, many of whom have never been solely responsible for protecting their sensitive information and devices," said Frank Frassetto, Division Administrator for Trade and Consumer Protection. "Students face tempting credit card offers, requests for personal information on official forms, and living environments where fellow students and their friends are regularly moving through shared spaces."
DATCP said identity thieves can recreate and misuse a person's identity, destroying the victim's financial reputation, including his/her credit and tax records, and causing endless stress on the victim and their family members. Officials said identity theft costs consumers millions of dollars in fraudulent charges each year, and a victim's recovery can take years and cost thousands of dollars.
