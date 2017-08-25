New Richmond vs. Rice Lake football game canceled after players become ill

Western Wisconsin (WQOW) - Area coaches said Friday night's varsity football game in Rice Lake is canceled after several players fell ill.

News 18 spoke with Tim Lipke, Rice Lake High School's athletic director. He said the Rice Lake Warriors were scheduled to play against the New Richmond Tigers on Friday at 7 p.m in Rice Lake.

However, Lipke received a call from New Richmond's athletic director Friday afternoon, who said their team needed to forfeit the game after several players fell ill. No specifics on the illness has been released yet.

According to the School District of New Richmond Facebook page, the game was unable to be rescheduled, and the decision to forfeit was based on the safety and health of their athletes. The post said a "large percentage of athletes" were affected by an illness.

News 18 reached out to the School District of New Richmond and the head varsity coach but have yet to hear back.