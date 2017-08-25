LATEST: Mom at center of missing kids appears in Chippewa County - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

LATEST: Mom at center of missing kids appears in Chippewa County court

Posted:
By Emma Wheeler, Reporter
Michelle Siegert in Chippewa County court via video conference on Aug. 25, 2017

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The search is over, and the two missing children from Chippewa County are safe. But now, the children's mother, who is accused of taking them, is facing charges.

On Friday morning, Michelle Siegert, 29, appeared in Chippewa County court via video conference. 

During the hearing, Judge Steve Gibbs set a $2,500 cash bond and ordered that Siegert have no contact with either her children or their father.

Siegert is facing charges of interfering with child custody and felony bail jumping from two prior felony cases.

Chad Verbeten, the assistant district attorney for Chippewa County, said, "When Mr. Heyde reported the interference with child custody, that was posted on the Chippewa Falls website and made known to news organizations, and broadcast, nonetheless, Ms. Siegert continued to evade law enforcement and not cooperate in returning the children to Mr. Heyde."

Siegert's case will now be transferred to Judge Isaacson. She will return to court September 5.

