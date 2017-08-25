Chippewa County Sheriff's Office introduces new K-9, Nero

Chippewa County (WQOW)- Man's best friend is now one worst enemy for Chippewa County criminals.

On Friday, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office introduced its new K-9, two-year-old German Shepherd Nero. Nero traveled all the way from Czech Republic to join the force.

The sheriff's office said the new member was made possible, in part, by a $25,000 donation from the Chippewa County Lions Clubs. The sheriff's office said Nero will be trained in apprehension, handler protection, tracking and drug protection.

"In 2016, the numerous calls for service, we had 500 plus drug related calls for service, which just that in and of itself shows a great need for this tool to be used in our department. The volume of calls for service, and severity type of calls alone, we had over 100 use of force incidents in 2016. For every drug case that we have, we have 50 or more that go undetected," said Chief Deputy Chad Holum with the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office.

Nero will be heading off to training Friday, Aug. 30. The department expects him to be ready for duty at the end of November 2017.