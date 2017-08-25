Taco Johns employee serves tacos with a smile in Eau Claire for nearly 25 years

25 years is a long time at the same job for many people, especially in the fast food industry, but not for one Eau Claire resident, who has been working at the Taco Johns on Brackett Avenue in Eau Claire for nearly a quarter of a century.

Marian Chinnock, 89, has lots to celebrate in the next two months, including her 90th birthday and retirement in early October, but no one will miss her more than her co-workers and customers.

A quick taco fix during the lunch hour isn't enough for many customers to get a mid-day boost, but a smile and hug from Chinnock is.

"I started coming here about 10 years ago when I was a freshman in high school. She was here, and she was always really nice to us and all my friends loved her. We kept coming back because she just brightened our day and our week, and she made us customers for life," Ben Stoflet, one of Chinnock's regular customers said.

From busing tables to delivering lunch trays, Chinnock's energy, mixed with the smell of potato oles, fills the air during her week day shifts at Taco Johns.

Co-workers of Chinnock said she brings a positive attitude to work every single day.

"She's the reason I even come to work," Amanda Paliagas said. "A lot of people come in just to see her. There will be days when she doesn't work here and people will come in and they are like, 'Where's Marian?', and we're like, 'Oh, she took the week off', and they get really sad. Some people will even leave. They love her."

Chinnock said her job is to put smiles on the faces of hungry customers.

"They come in here and fill the place up, and I feed them up and then they are out the door," Marian Chinnock said.

Her customer service leaves customers happy, full and satisfied with her joyful cheer.