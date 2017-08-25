Bronson Koenig signs autographs in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Basketball season is not too far away and former Badger Bronson Koenig is in Eau Claire this afternoon, making an appearance at Scheels to sign autographs for fans.

Koenig wasn't selected in the NBA draft, but in July, the La Crosse native signed a free agent contract with the Bucks. It's a two-way deal, so Koenig will mainly be a member of the Bucks G-League team in Oshkosh, the Wisconsin Herd, but he'll have an opportunity to spend up to 45 days with the Bucks.

"It's a great opportunity especially for someone being undrafted. it's pretty much the perfect opportunity for myself to show what I can do, but also develop at the same time in the G-League, and then when I'm ready, go up to the first team."

When asked about his priorities heading into training camp, Koenig kept it simple, "Just getting in shape, just getting in shape as I possibly can and just kind of sharpening my toolset a little bit and just getting ready."