Eau Claire man allegedly attempts to release pit bull on police during arrest

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man faces 11 charges, including causing mental harm to a child, after allegedly smoking meth in front of her and attacking police.

John Northrop, 30, was charged in Eau Claire on Friday. According to the criminal complaint, on August 4, he threatened to harm himself with a knife. After he was arrested, he was ordered not to have contact with his wife or child.

Police were called back to the home on Beverly Hills Drive in Eau Claire on Wednesday, August 23 after child protective services reported that he had violated his bond by watching his young child and smoking meth in front of the 5-year-old.

When police arrived, they said Northrop admitted to smoking meth and attempted to run away from police, at one point trying to release his pit bull to attack an officer.

Once in custody, police said Northrop smashed the window of a car in the driveway with his head.

A hearing in the case has been scheduled for October 3.