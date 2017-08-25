Altoona Imam wants to spread the love to stop the hate

Altoona (WQOW) -- In recent weeks, messages of hate have filled TV newscasts and flooded social media. They've even threatened to materialize in Eau Claire. But the Imam of the Islamic Society of Northern Wisconsin in Altoona told News 18 it's imperative we let love win.



Imam Tamer Abdelaziz knows it's not always easy to love thy neighbor, but he also knows all too well that hate won't heal. He said whenever a person pushes someone away, be it for their race, religion or whatever the reason, they run the risk of pushing them closer to hate.



"With people who join groups, like the White Supremacists or ISIS, on the other side, do so because they want a sense of belonging," he said.



Imam Tamer also said, for years, the Muslim community has been spreading love to combat ISIS' hateful messages and, more importantly, keep their youngest members from falling victim to their abhorrent beliefs.



"The way to intervene is to actually be more welcoming and have an environment that's more open," he told News 18.



And, he has no doubt the Chippewa Valley community will accept that challenge with open arms.



"The love here is far greater than any hate," Imam Tamer said. "Yes, the hate exists, but when people come together and the number's more than those who are hating, then love will always win."



Imam Tamer wants to welcome everyone to the Islamic Center in Altoona to see for themselves what Islam is really all about. They host a potluck meal once a month and one's schedule for Friday, September 1st at 7:30 a.m. after the prayer and service.