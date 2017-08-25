Eau Claire Transit proposes fare hikes - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire Transit proposes fare hikes

By Kristen Shill, Producer
Eau Claire (WQOW) - A trip on the Eau Claire bus could soon cost you a little more.

The Eau Claire Transit Commission is considering raising fares.

Here are some of the proposed hikes: 

  • Cash fares would go from $1.50 to $1.75
  • Monthly passes would go up $5
  • All day passes would jump from $3 to $3.75

News 18 spoke with Tom Wagener, the transit manager, who said most cities increase their fares every five years; Eau Claire hasn't since 2009.

A public hearing will be held Wednesday, September 20. Following that, the commission will make their recommendation to city council for final approval. If passed, the higher fares will go into affect January 1.

