LATEST: Eau Claire Transit Commission fails to back bus fare hike

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A proposal to raise the cost of a city bus ride will go to the city council without an endorsement from the Eau Claire Transit Commission.

The plan would raise the fare by $0.25 to $1.75. A monthly pass would go up $5. At a public hearing on Wednesday night, four people spoke against the increase, calling it an "undue hardship" for people who are already struggling.

A motion to recommend the hike then failed on a 5-3 vote.

The city council will have a final say. The last time rates were raised was in 2009.

Posted Aug. 25, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A trip on the Eau Claire bus could soon cost you a little more.

The Eau Claire Transit Commission is considering raising fares.

Here are some of the proposed hikes:

Cash fares would go from $1.50 to $1.75

Monthly passes would go up $5

All day passes would jump from $3 to $3.75

News 18 spoke with Tom Wagener, the transit manager, who said most cities increase their fares every five years; Eau Claire hasn't since 2009.

A public hearing will be held Wednesday, September 20. Following that, the commission will make their recommendation to city council for final approval. If passed, the higher fares will go into affect January 1.