Good Samaritans rescue 90-year-old, chase purse snatcher

Racine (WISN) -- An accused purse snatcher is in jail thanks to good Samaritans who came to the rescue of a 90-year-old woman.

Investigators said 27-year-old Lacy Lanciloti stole a bottle of wine at the Piggly Wiggly and then took it to the bathroom in the store.

When she came out of the store, she offered to help a 90-year-old woman who was putting groceries in her car.

The woman said no and Lanciloti hugged her. Police said as Lanciloti pulled back, she grabbed the woman's purse.

People nearby saw what happened and a woman chased the purse snatcher.

Lanciloti got into her car. People ran over and took the keys out of her ignition and waited until police arrived.

Police found two credit cards in Lanciloti's purse that didn't belong to her.

Thanks to those good Samaritans, she's in jail on $10,000 bond.