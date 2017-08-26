HWY 53 in Eau Claire back open after tanker rollover

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Drivers are free to travel Highway 53 at Old Town Hall Road in Eau Claire again, after a semi tanker carrying used oil overturned Saturday morning.



According to the Wisconsin State Patrol the road was clear as of 1:30 p.m., about three and a half hours after troopers were called to the scene for a one-vehicle rollover. Crews with the Eau Claire Police Department, Fire Department and Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department also responded.



Authorities said the tanker was on its side when they arrived, and did leak a small amount of oil. The State Patrol told News 18 the DNR spill line was contacted, but did not respond because the Eau Claire Fire Department was able to contain the leak.



Officials believe the driver of the tanker, 54-year-old Ronald Shorter from Sumter, South Carolina, was driving too fast when he entered the round-about at the intersection of HWY 53 and Old Town Hall Road. They think that caused the oil in the tanker to shift as he turned, and rolled the vehicle.



The State Patrol said no one was injured in the accident, which is still under investigation.