Eau Claire celebrates dance with first of its kind festival

Despite the rainy weather, the show did go on in Eau Claire Saturday. Dancers gathered all over downtown to celebrate the city's first ever dance festival.

The State Theatre lobby was one of two locations, the other taking place in the Volume One gallery, where artists gathered to express their love for the arts.



Emily Emerson, curator for the event, wanted to emphasize dance, while also incorporating other facets of art: music, poetry and more. The performances were a collaborative effort and based on spontaneity and improvisation. This gave the community, and dancers, a one-of-a-kind experience.

"I know that I love dance, and I know that Eau Claire's community is really becoming an arts community, but dance has so far been left out of the conversation," Emerson said. "So, I wanted to kind of bring it to the forefront."

This Eau Claire dance festival is only Act I of II. Emerson is already in the works for the second act, which she hopes to bring to the community in the near future.