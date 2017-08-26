Firefighter trapped while battling blaze at Merrill sports bar

Merrill (WAOW) -- According to a press release, no injuries have been reported after Lincoln County officials responded to Victory Lane Sports Bar.

Merrill Fire Department said the first dispatch call in regards to a structure fire at the bar came in at 8:28 a.m. on Saturday.

The Sheriff's department were first to respond and attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher, that according to Merrill Fire.

Officials say the fire was running up the walls and into the ceiling - which led to a second box alarm.

Merrill Fire Battalion Chief Mike Drury told Newsline 9, firefighters were originally battling the fire from inside of the bar until the roof collapsed, trapping one inside.

"One of the two firefighters were inside early on and the roof came on top of them, said Drury. "We had to pull him out so the mayday lasted for maybe 2 to 3 minutes but we [did] have a firefighter trapped inside for a short period of time."

The bar owner says they were preparing for their golf outing fundraiser, Making Dreams Come True of Lincoln County when the fire started.

"All of our raffle prizes and everything that was going to raise money was in there," said David Leopold, owner of Victory Lane Sports Bar.

The charitable foundation helps those in the Lincoln Co. community, along with giving local veterans with the chance for a spot of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

Leopold says a local bar prepared the meal for Saturday's event on short notice and the golf outing still took place at the Merrill Golf Course.

Officials say they still do not know what cause the fryers to catch on fire.