Could Hurricane Harvey increase gas prices in the Chippewa Valley?

Hurricane Harvey made landfall thousands of miles away in Texas on Friday. The storm posed no physical threat to the Chippewa Valley, however it brings a very real threat to cheaper gas prices.

The Associated Press predicted the storm would hit a large stretch of the Gulf Coast, where there are several oil refineries. This lead to the temporary shut down and evacuation of dozens of oil and gas operations. History tells us that whenever there are supply interruptions fuel prices escalate.

News 18 spoke with customers from a local gas station to see if they are worried about spending more money to fill up their tank. Mitchell Wylie, a Kentucky native, recalled how Hurricane Katrina affected fuel prices in 2005.

“It went up from like a $1.78, back in the New Orleans hurricane, up to over $2.50," Wylie said. "I mean it got up to over $4.00 at one time.”

“Unfortunately, it typical takes longer for them to come down then it takes for them to come up, so yeah I have some concerns about that,” Kim Johannessen, from Plymouth Minnesota, told News 18.

A Madison man said that the price of gas in Wisconsin is already too high and he definitely is not looking forward to a price increase for any reason.

The Associated Press also said it is difficult to get a true estimate until we know the extent of the flooding and damage. Severe flooding and rain showers post hurricane would prolong the process, costing the consumer additional money as the days and weeks mount.