Washburn Co. driver faces new charges after passenger dies from injuries

Washburn County (WQOW) -- Authorities in Washburn County say a Springbrook woman faces new charges after she crashed her car while driving drunk and her passenger died from their injuries.



According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers were called to a one-vehicle crash on County Highway 'A' near Fred Tripp Road in Washburn County shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Monday, August 21.



Authorities said both the driver, 48-year-old Lorraine Lampert, and the passenger, 54-year-old Judith Ray, had to be flown to a hospital in Duluth. They said Ray later died from her injuries.



Officials determined Lampert was driving under the influence of alcohol at the scene. They charged her with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing injury, but because of Ray's death they will now change those charges.



The State Patrol said they're still investigating the crash and the arrest.