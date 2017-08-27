La Crosse Navy League donates to Wisconsin's Disabled American Vets

La Crosse (WXOW) -- The La Crosse Navy League made a generous donation to the Wisconsin chapter of the Disabled American Vets (DAV) on August 26.

The La Crosse Navy League contributes donations to various organizations throughout the year, helping others provide veterans with assistance.

This $500 donation will go toward a new van for DAV, helping the organization continue their service to veterans.

Bob Marconi, President of the La Crosse Navy League, elaborates on the reasoning behind the donation.

"They buy vans to be able to transport veterans to and from the VA. So this money is going to help in supporting them, whether it's purchasing a van, or funding fuel for the vans, or those types of things, this will help them offset some of their costs."

Transportation costs can get expensive, making this donation a useful one.

"Contributions that go towards our transportation fund are very significant." describes Larry Hill of the Wisconsin DAV.

"This year we are looking at purchasing six to eight vehicles, and these funds will go to support the purchase of those vehicles." Hill continues.

The DAV will utilize the vehicle to help veterans that need assistance when traveling.