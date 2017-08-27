One killed, two injured in shooting at Milwaukee bar

Milwaukee (WISN) -- One person is dead after a triple shooting at a bar on Milwaukee's south side.
It happened around 1:45 a.m. near 5th Street and National Avenue.
Police said a 23-year-old man was killed and another man was seriously injured. A 23-year-old woman was also shot, but she is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made.
