One killed, two injured in shooting at Milwaukee bar

Milwaukee (WISN) -- One person is dead after a triple shooting at a bar on Milwaukee's south side.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. near 5th Street and National Avenue.

Police said a 23-year-old man was killed and another man was seriously injured. A 23-year-old woman was also shot, but she is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

