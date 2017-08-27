New London veterans memorial unveiled

New London (WBAY) -- Taft Park in downtown New London was filled Saturday morning, as a veterans memorial years in the making was finally unveiled.

“We originally planned to do it in four to five years,” says James Jaeger, the chairman of New London Veterans Memorial Foundation. “We actually met that goal in 31 months.”

“Our decision very early on was not to make it a war memorial, because it gets so specific and that,” says Jim Massonet, a veteran who helped work on the wall. “We wanted to make it a veterans memorial, for anybody who has served.”

689 names fill the walls, for service spanning hundreds of years.

“Some of those go back to the War of 1812, a lot from the Civil War, some from the Spanish American War,” Jaeger says.

Space is open for the names of all veterans, who served anywhere, at any time.

“You see people with addresses from all over, and it's just that if they want it on there, it's on there,” Massonet says. “And I think that's more important than anything.”

Those in attendance say they hope the memorial serves as a reminder of past veterans, but also brings hope for future service members.

“My hope is that it serves as an inspiration for that next generation of citizens and veterans and the kids in this community in New London who are willing to step up and serve,” says Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI). “We'll be passing them the torch soon enough.”

More names are set to be added to the wall by Veterans Day of this year.

After that, the Veterans Memorial Foundation is working to add even more memorials to Taft Park in the coming years.