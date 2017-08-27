Annual 'Blessing of Animals' connects Eau Claire community and nature

On Sunday, some furry friends joined a local congregation for a blessing of their own.

Dozens of community members gathered at Phoenix Park for the Unitarian Universalist Congregation's annual Blessing of the Animals. Cats, dogs, guinea pigs, spiders, snakes and even stuffed animals have been blessed since the event began in 1999.



Church leaders told News 18 the ceremony has since been a time to appreciate the interconnectedness of life on Earth.

"Animals are a part of our lives," said Reverend Julianne Lepp. "They share our space. They give us comfort and we believe that animals are not only a blessing to our families, but a deep part of spiritual comfort and support."

Reverend Lepp noted that Unitarian Universalists believe they are a part of the interdependent web of life, and that the church will continue to acknowledge and bless our furry friends in years to come.