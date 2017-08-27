Dog rescued from South Korea dog eating festival now living with WI family

Plymouth, WI (WISN) -- A 2-year-old Mastiff mix who was saved from an annual dog eating eating festival in South Korea is learning how to be a pet with her new loving family.

Humane Society International rescued 149 dogs, and the Sheboygan County Humane Society got some of them.

The Knowles family adopted Harley about one week ago, and it's been love ever since.

"She's the most gentle dog I've ever met," mom Katy Knowles said. "They say Mastiffs are gentle giants and she fits that to a T."

Knowles' daughters, 9 and 11, crawl right up to the dog's face and she doesn't budge.

"It's good because she just comes in our room and wakes us up in the morning," 9-year-old Calli said.

The Sheboygan County Humane Society received 10 dogs from South Korea. The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha is also taking care of some of the dogs.