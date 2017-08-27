LATEST: Chippewa County deputies identify missing boater, search continues

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The search for a missing Altoona man continues on the Chippewa River.

Emergency personnel from across the Chippewa Valley have been out on the river since 7 a.m. Tuesday. Crews said they are searching for Kyle J. Anderson, 45, of Altoona.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday evening, witnesses saw Anderson swimming from his boat just below the Wissota Hydro dam and was yelling for help. Authorities said Anderson's boat capsized nearby.

Authorities said search and rescue efforts will continue Tuesday morning.

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Authorities have released more information about the missing person whose boat capsized on the Chippewa River near the Wissota Hydro Dam on Sunday.

News 18 spoke with Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, who said the missing man is 45-years-old and from Altoona.

Kowalczyk said crews have been out searching on the Chippewa River since 7 a.m. Monday. He said the DNR is using underwater sonar, and deputies are also using a drone to assist in the search effort.

He said crews opened the dam Monday afternoon and will resume the search when water levels lower.

Several agencies assisting the search include the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Chippewa County Sheriff's Department, Chippewa Fire and Township Fire departments.

