NEW INFORMATION: Coroner determines cause of death for man missing on Chippewa River

Photo dated March 8, 2014 when News 18 did an interview with Kyle Anderson at his business, E-Cig 53, in Eau Claire. Currently, authorities are searching for Anderson after witnesses reported seeing him swim from his boat just below the Wissota Hydro dam.

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- We now know the official cause of death of the Altoona man who went missing on the Chippewa River last weekend.



The Chippewa County coroner told News 18 that Kyle Anderson, 45, died from an accidental fresh water drowning. The coroner performed an autopsy Saturday afternoon at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.



Anderson was reported missing last Sunday, after fishing on the Chippewa River. Rescue crews searched for him for days, but his body was finally recovered on Thursday after a passerby spotted it floating in the water.



Again, the coroner said the death as accidental and in no way suspicious.

Posted: Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department has located the body of an Altoona man that went missing in the Chippewa River on Sunday.



Officials say the body of 45-year-old Kyle Anderson was found at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Authorities said a motorist spotted the body west of the Seymour Cray Bridge and contacted officials. The Chippewa Falls Fire Department located and removed the body from the river. They were able to identify that it was Anderson.



Authorities had been searching for Anderson since Sunday. Witnesses said he was last seen in the water near his boat on the Chippewa River near the Wissota Hydro Dam on Sunday. Witnesses told law enforcement he was yelling for help.



The sheriff's office said an autopsy will be performed on Friday morning to determine the cause of death.



Posted: Aug. 31, 2017



Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - On Thursday the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office continued its fifth day of searching for a missing Altoona man on the Chippewa River. That search will continue on Friday.

Officials are still searching for Kyle Anderson, 45, of Altoona. Witnesses said he was last seen in the water near his boat on the Chippewa River near the Wissota Hydro Dam on Sunday. Witnesses told law enforcement he was yelling for help.

Officials from the sheriff's officer were back on the water for most of Thursday searching the area near the dam. Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said K-9's were brought in from Barron County, drones and sonar equipment were also used.

Kowalczyk said Xcel Energy gave the department surveillance video from a camera on the dam that shows Anderson's boat in the area. The Sheriff said the search is scheduled to resume Friday around 9:00am.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk told News 18 if you see anything on the water or in the area, please call the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office at 715-726-7701.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2017

Chippewa Falls (WQOW)- Four days of searching along the Chippewa River, and there is still no sign of the Altoona man last seen near the Wissota Hydro Dam.

According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, Kyle Anderson, 45, of Altoona, was last seen Sunday afternoon in the water near his boat, yelling for help.

The sheriff's office was back on the water early Wednesday morning near the Wissota Hydro Dam. The search continued while the dam gates were closed, and officials said the search will be put on hold when the gates reopen to allow water to flow back into the river.

The sheriff's department is asking that if anyone sees something suspicious in the area near the water to contact the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office at 715-726-7701.

Posted Aug. 29, 2017 at 4:05 pm.:

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Authorities have called off the search for the day for a missing Altoona man in the Chippewa River.

Authorities told News 18 they will resume the search for Kyle J. Anderson, 45, of Altoona, on Wednesday morning. Officials said Anderson was reported missing Sunday evening after witnesses said they saw him trying to swim from his boat near the Wissota Hydro Dam.

Posted Aug. 29, 2017 at 12:28 p.m.:

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Authorities said strong currents in the Chippewa River are preventing crews from continuing the search for Kyle J. Anderson, 45, of Altoona, who was reported missing on Sunday evening after witnesses said they saw him trying to swim from his boat near the Wissota Hydro Dam.

News 18 has a reporter on scene where authorities have been searching for Anderson. They said the Dam will be shut off around 11:30 a.m. and will resume the search once water levels lower.

Posted Aug. 29, 2017 at 10:49 a.m.:

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Crews are resuming the search for a missing Altoona man on the Chippewa River near the Wissota Hydro Dam.

News 18 has a reporter on scene where authorities have been searching for Kyle J. Anderson, 45, of Altoona, since Sunday evening. Authorities said witnesses apparently saw Anderson trying to swim from his boat near the dam area on Sunday evening.

On Tuesday morning, Chippewa County deputies and area law enforcement personnel said they are still searching near the dam of where Anderson was reported last seen.

Posted Aug. 28, 2017:

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The search for a missing Altoona man continues on the Chippewa River.

Emergency personnel from across the Chippewa Valley have been out on the river since 7 a.m. Tuesday. Crews said they are searching for Kyle J. Anderson, 45, of Altoona.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday evening, witnesses saw Anderson swimming from his boat just below the Wissota Hydro Dam and was yelling for help.

Authorities said search and rescue efforts will continue Tuesday morning.

Posted Aug. 28, 2017 at 1:33 p.m.:

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Authorities have released more information about the missing person whose boat capsized on the Chippewa River near the Wissota Hydro Dam on Sunday.

News 18 spoke with Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, who said the missing man is 45-years-old and from Altoona.

Kowalczyk said crews have been out searching on the Chippewa River since 7 a.m. Monday. He said the DNR is using underwater sonar, and deputies are also using a drone to assist in the search effort.

He said crews opened the dam Monday afternoon and will resume the search when water levels lower.

Several agencies assisting the search include the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Chippewa County Sheriff's Department, Chippewa Fire and Township Fire departments.

Posted Aug. 27, 2017:

Chippewa Falls (UPDATE) -- Crews in Chippewa Falls have called off their search for a missing boater for the night.



According to Chippewa Falls Fire Chief Mike Hepfler, authorities were not able to locate the person after their boat capsized on the Chippewa River Sunday afternoon near the Wissota Hyrdo Dam.



Hepfler said they planned on searching for the boater until sunset and will continue their efforts in the morning.



Authorities said witnesses reported seeing a boat capsize on the Chippewa River between the Wissota Hyrdo Dam and Highway 178 at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday. Multiple agencies responded to the scene and crews were able to find a capsized boat.



Fire Chief Hepfler said only one person was on the boat at the time, but he's unsure if they were wearing a life jacket when it tipped. Officials have not yet released the name of the missing boater.



Divers with the Chippewa Fire District and Township Fire Department searched the water and helicopters were spotted hovering over the scene Sunday afternoon. Authorities said the water where the boater went missing is anywhere from 2 to 22 feet deep.

At one point, authorities asked Excel Energy to reduce power at the Wissota Hydro Generating Station. They hoped the move would minimize water flow and make the search less challenging.



At about 6:00 p.m. officials returned the water to its normal flow, and said residents wouldn't have any issues with their power.

POSTED: Sunday, August 27 6:12 p.m.

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- Emergency crews are actively searching for one person in the Chippewa River after their boat tipped over near the dam on Sunday.



Chippewa Falls Fire Chief Mike Hepfler told News 18 witnesses reported seeing a boat capsize on the Chippewa River between the Wissota Hyrdo Dam and Highway 178 at about 1:40 p.m. Multiple agencies responded to the scene and crews were able to find a capsized boat.



Fire Chief Hepfler said only one person was on the boat at the time, but he's unsure if they were wearing a life jacket when it tipped. Officials have not yet released the name of the missing boater.



Divers with the Chippewa Fire District and Township Fire Department searched the water and helicopters were spotted hovering over the scene Sunday afternoon. Authorities said the water where the boater went missing is anywhere from 2 to 22 feet deep.



Crews will continue their search until sunset. If the boater isn't found by then, they said they'll continue their efforts in the morning.



POSTED: Sunday, August 27 4:40 p.m.

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- The Chippewa Falls Fire Chief told News 18 crews are actively searching for at least one person in the Chippewa River after their boat tipped over near the dam on Sunday.



Officials haven't identified the person at this time and didn't know whether they were wearing a life jacket when they went into the water. The Fire Chief said crews will search for the boater until sunset, and if they can't find the person before dark, they'll keep searching in the morning.



Multiple agencies were called to assist in the search and helicopters were seen hovering over the scene Sunday afternoon.



