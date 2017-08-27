Badgers return to campus

Madison (WQOW) -- The Badgers are just five days away from the start of the season, and many of the players return to campus on Sunday after fall camp ended this past Wednesday.

The preliminary injury report has ruled out 4 Badgers for game 1 - that includes running back Taiwan Deal. With that in mind, the rest of this week will be focused on staying healthy, and honing in on adjustments before they face their first opponent, Utah State.

"You can watch their film and you get an idea of who they were last year and you project that they are only going to be better," says Head Coach Paul Chryst, "I think they play with tremendous effort. Their schemes challenge you. I think anytime you look at first games there are a lot of axioms for any football game. It's turnovers and it's being efficient. There are a lot of challenges."

Wisconsin kicks the season off against the Aggies at 8 p.m. this Friday.