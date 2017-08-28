Festival in the Pines returns to Eau Claire for 35th year

Despite some rainy weather over the weekend, another Festival in the Pines has come and gone in Eau Claire.

Hundreds came out to Carson Park Saturday and Sunday for the 35th annual event, which helps local non-profits raise money for their organizations. This year proceeds went to groups such as Boy Scout Troop 30, the Chippewa Falls Senior High School French Club and the Eau Claire County Tavern League.

The family friendly event had live music, face painting and a variety of retail and food vendors.

“You can come here and it's amazing how every year you can see different artists and vendors that come. You got your foods trucks and there are a lot of different choices of foods also," Trudy Grill, a long time festival goer and Eau Claire resident, told News 18.

Organizers said the popularity and continued growth of the festival has a lot to do with the variety of options it offers. They believe there is something for everyone.