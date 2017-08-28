MUST SEE: Bengal Tiger cub found in car crossing border

(WQOW) -- One California man got a hard dose of reality after he tried to smuggle an exotic pet over the border.
Authorities stopped the vehicle at the San Diego-Mexico border, when they discovered a Bengal Tiger cub on the floor of the car. The man claimed he bought the animal for $300 and was planning to keep it as a pet. However, Bengals are an endangered species, so it was seized and the man was charged with importing an endangered species without a permit.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.