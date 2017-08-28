Adopt-A-Pet: Ghee

Meet our Pet of the Day: Ghee!

Ghee is nine years old. He's a large, extra-large mixed breed. He's a sweet all-around boy, the staff love him. Ghee does have some health issues, issues that can be managed, so he needs to be on medications and needs special attention. That's why he's at the shelter, his previous owner just couldn't deal with his medical issues. Overall, he's a happy guy, and in good shape for nine years old.

If you're interested in Ghee, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.