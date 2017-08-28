8/28: "School Night for Scouting"

Eau Claire (Boy Scouts of America) -- Is your student interested in becoming a boy scout? Special sign-up nights are coming up, and we have the dates for you to remember.

The fall Cub Scout Sign Up program is called "School Night for Scouting". The Chippewa Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America is hosting sign up nights at all elementary schools in their ten-county region here in Western Wisconsin. Something new this year is that Kindergarten families can enroll in Cub Scouting for the first time ever.

More information can be found on the SCOUT'S WEBSITE.