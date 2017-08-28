Walker appoints new judge for Eau Claire County Circuit Court

Madison (WQOW) - A new judge is making his way to Eau Claire County.

On Monday, Gov. Scott Walker appointed Attorney Shaughnessy P. Murphy to serve as a judge on the Eau Claire County Circuit Court in Branch 5. Murphy is replacing retiring Judge Paul J. Lenz.

Murphy was an attorney at Ruder Ware L.L.S.C., where he advised clients on a wide variety of business and transactional matters including mergers and acquisitions, real estate, corporate governance, and foreign sanction and trade regulation compliance. Prior to his work in private practice, Murphy served as a senior leadership aide in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he advised members of Congress on a variety of public policy and legislative issues.

“Shaughnessy Murphy will be a strong addition to the Eau Claire County Circuit Court,” Walker said. “His legal acumen and dedication to rule of law give me confidence he will serve as an asset to both the bench and surrounding community.”

Murphy is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he was a member of the varsity football team and Gonzaga University School of Law, where he was a member of the Moot Court Honors Council. In addition to his legal experience, Murphy has been involved within his community as a member of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Alumni Association Board of Directors, Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce’s Good Government Council and Government Affairs Committee, Heart for the Arts Committee and the Chippewa Valley Business Report editorial board.

Murphy resides in Eau Claire County with his family.