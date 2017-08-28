Animals, residents rescued from homes in Houston

(CNN) - Along with thousands of Houston residents being rescued on Sunday, pets are being rescued as well.

The Texas governor said 600 boats are being used for rescue efforts.

The National Weather Service is calling Hurricane Harvey "unprecedented" and "beyond anything experienced".

The FEMA chief said they'll be in Texas for years in the aftermath. Over 1,000 people were rescued and multiple deaths have been reported.

The operations director for the animal defense league of Texas shelter said they will wait until Monday to see if there is a need to help transport displaced animals from hurricane-ravaged areas.

It can deploy a convoy of temperature-controlled vehicles and trailers that can carry more than 40 animals.