Black River Falls "Bruce's Legacy" recovers body of kayaker in Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) -- Authorities in Northern California said a Wisconsin-based nonprofit found the body of a kayaker missing since June in Lake Tahoe.

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said searchers with the nonprofit Bruce's Legacy found the body of 41-year-old Dan Pham on Saturday. The San Leandro resident had been missing since June 8.

The office said the non-profit located Pham's body under 245 feet of water with the help of a "state-of-the-art" side scan sonar. His body was brought to the surface with a remotely operated underwater vehicle run by Bruce's Legacy.

The sheriff's office said the non-profit has located 18 drowning victims in four years.

