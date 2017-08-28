Black River Falls "Bruce's Legacy" recovers body of kayaker in Lake Tahoe

Fanning the flames of GOP discord, President Donald Trump accused Republican congressional leaders of botching efforts to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debt

Earth-observation satellite for Taiwan's National Space Organization launched into orbit from California aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

Jerry Lee Lewis may have been one of the early pioneers of rock 'n' roll music, but he doesn't understand why his contributions to country music haven't been recognized

A Texas mayor says Hurricane Harvey hit his coastal community "right on the nose" and left "widespread devastation"

The White House says President Donald Trump has met with his Cabinet and other senior administration officials to discuss the federal response to the flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Harvey

The California city that birthed the American free speech movement is preparing for potential clashes even though the person behind a right-wing rally scheduled for Sunday has pleaded with supporters to stay away, saying that she fears more violence

Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire departments had received nearly 6,000 calls for rescues and had rescued more than 1,000 people.

Critics of Joe Arpaio say their biggest victory in holding him accountable for a history of misconduct was upended when President Donald Trump pardoned his conviction.

Houston officials continue to urge people to shelter in place and stay off flooded roadways as Harvey continues to batter the nation's fourth-largest city.

Hundreds of people fleeing devastating flooding have arrived by boat, by bus, and by foot to Houston's showcase George R. Brown Convention Center.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's dormant campaign committee recently sold a motorhome at a steep discount to a Montana legislator, raising questions from campaign finance watchdogs.

Battered by Harvey, rain-soaked Houston braces for even more flooding.

A lawyer for the Trump Organization is acknowledging that he considered a proposal to create a Trump Tower in Moscow in 2015, but that the plan was abandoned last year "for a variety of business reasons.".

After concerns about militarized police forces led to limits on surplus military gear for local law enforcement, Trump prepares to roll back those restrictions.

President Donald Trump is seeking to showcase the federal government's response to Hurricane Harvey in a tweetstorm of his own.

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's ban on transgender individuals joining the military.

Hurricane Harvey to put damper on region's economy, with flood damage likely to reach into the tens of billions.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) -- Authorities in Northern California said a Wisconsin-based nonprofit found the body of a kayaker missing since June in Lake Tahoe.

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said searchers with the nonprofit Bruce's Legacy found the body of 41-year-old Dan Pham on Saturday. The San Leandro resident had been missing since June 8.

The office said the non-profit located Pham's body under 245 feet of water with the help of a "state-of-the-art" side scan sonar. His body was brought to the surface with a remotely operated underwater vehicle run by Bruce's Legacy.

The sheriff's office said the non-profit has located 18 drowning victims in four years.

