Black River Falls "Bruce's Legacy" recovers body of kayaker in Lake Tahoe

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire departments had received nearly 6,000 calls for rescues and had rescued more than 1,000 people.More >>
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire departments had received nearly 6,000 calls for rescues and had rescued more than 1,000 people.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane HarveyMore >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane HarveyMore >>
The California city that birthed the American free speech movement is preparing for potential clashes even though the person behind a right-wing rally scheduled for Sunday has pleaded with supporters to stay away, saying that she fears more violenceMore >>
The California city that birthed the American free speech movement is preparing for potential clashes even though the person behind a right-wing rally scheduled for Sunday has pleaded with supporters to stay away, saying that she fears more violenceMore >>
The White House says President Donald Trump has met with his Cabinet and other senior administration officials to discuss the federal response to the flooding and damage caused by Hurricane HarveyMore >>
The White House says President Donald Trump has met with his Cabinet and other senior administration officials to discuss the federal response to the flooding and damage caused by Hurricane HarveyMore >>
A Texas mayor says Hurricane Harvey hit his coastal community "right on the nose" and left "widespread devastation"More >>
A Texas mayor says Hurricane Harvey hit his coastal community "right on the nose" and left "widespread devastation"More >>
A Texas mayor says Hurricane Harvey hit his coastal community "right on the nose" and left "widespread devastation"More >>
A Texas mayor says Hurricane Harvey hit his coastal community "right on the nose" and left "widespread devastation"More >>
Jerry Lee Lewis may have been one of the early pioneers of rock 'n' roll music, but he doesn't understand why his contributions to country music haven't been recognizedMore >>
Jerry Lee Lewis may have been one of the early pioneers of rock 'n' roll music, but he doesn't understand why his contributions to country music haven't been recognizedMore >>
Earth-observation satellite for Taiwan's National Space Organization launched into orbit from California aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 rocketMore >>
Earth-observation satellite for Taiwan's National Space Organization launched into orbit from California aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 rocketMore >>
'RuPaul's Drag Race' is celebrating the art of drag amid accusations of sexism and transphobiaMore >>
'RuPaul's Drag Race' is celebrating the art of drag amid accusations of sexism and transphobiaMore >>
Fanning the flames of GOP discord, President Donald Trump accused Republican congressional leaders of botching efforts to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debtMore >>
Fanning the flames of GOP discord, President Donald Trump accused Republican congressional leaders of botching efforts to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debtMore >>