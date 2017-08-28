Eagle Valley Speedway Ends Season on the Trailer - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eagle Valley Speedway Ends Season on the Trailer

Posted:

Jim Falls (Brad Erickson) - The Eagle Valley Speedway was forced to cancel the final races of the season and Season Championships due to rain.  They will return to racing in the Spring of 2018.  The Weigel’s thank the fans, drivers, and sponsors, along with all the employees for a successful 2017 season.  

Congratulations to the top five in each class for final points:

  • Modifieds: Mike Anderson, Kevin Adams, Mike Knopps, Steve Hallquist, Josh Hessler
  • Super Stocks: Tommy Richards, Jeff Brauer, Troy Fransway, Lukas Koski, Tony Falkner
  • Midwest Modifieds: Nick Koehler, Shane Halopka, Calvin Iverson, Jake Smith, Denny Cutsforth
  • Street Stocks: Danny Richards, Travis Hazelton, Dalton Hazelton, Robert Seidler, Braden Brauer
  • Pure Stocks; George Richards, Nicholas Hazelton, Dean Pronschinske, Cole Hill, Stefan Hogue
  • Hornets: Kasey Gross, Dan Prissel, Jake Halterman, Dean Butler, Jason Holte.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.