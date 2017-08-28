Eagle Valley Speedway Ends Season on the Trailer

Jim Falls (Brad Erickson) - The Eagle Valley Speedway was forced to cancel the final races of the season and Season Championships due to rain. They will return to racing in the Spring of 2018. The Weigel’s thank the fans, drivers, and sponsors, along with all the employees for a successful 2017 season.
Congratulations to the top five in each class for final points:
