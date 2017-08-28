Are you ready for the 35th annual Buckshot Run?

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you're looking to get some exercise while helping a non-profit, lace up your running shoes for the 35th annual Leader Telegram Buck Shot Run in Eau Claire.

The run takes place in Carson Park in Eau Claire on Aug. 29 and Sept. 2. On Aug. 29, a 2-mile race will be offered. On Sept. 2, a 2-mile and 5-mile race will take place. Proceeds will go toward Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes to help pay for their participation in sports. After the race, there will be concessions, music and an awards ceremony.

If you still haven't registered for the run, there is still time. According to Special Olympics Wisconsin website, you can register in person at Carson Park Tuesday evening at 4:00 p.m. The 2-mile race starts at 6:00 p.m with the awards ceremony at 7:00 p.m. For Saturday's race, you can register in-person at Carson Park beginning at 7:30 a.m.

News 18 is a proud sponsor of the Buck Shot Run.