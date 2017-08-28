Xcel Energy to begin repairs on Cornell Hydro project

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Xcel Energy is scheduled to start a draw down of the Cornell Flowage in early September.

Xcel Energy said on Tuesday, Sept. 5, crews will begin a six-foot draw down on the lower Chippewa River in Cornell. Crews will replace the spillway flashboards, which have deteriorated and reached their lifespan, as well as make concrete repairs. Xcel staff said the flashboards were replaced in 1998 and 2004.

They said crews will draw down six inches per day until the target level is reached around mid-September. Xcel said construction should last about two weeks; the reservoir will return to full pool by early October.

During construction, Xcel said primary boat landings at Brunet Island State Park and Cornell will not be accessible to the public.