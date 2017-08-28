Eau Claire sculpture, "Cascade", vandalized

An art sculpture was vandalized in downtown Eau Claire on Sunday around 1 a.m; this is the fourth piece of artwork damaged after the sculptures were installed 10 months ago.

Before being damaged this past weekend, "Cascade" was nearly seven feet tall on North Barstow Street in Eau Claire. Now, it's half that size.

While each piece on the tour is insured, Julie Pangallo, the executive director of Sculpture Tour Eau Claire, said they have not made any claims on the damaged or stolen sculptures yet because it could increase the cost of their insurance; this means the money for the artwork repairs is coming straight out of the program.

"They cost us money! If you look at this piece this is a large, heavy, steel piece. This was not an accident -- this was a very will-full act. It's going to cost us a bundle to ship this back to the artist in Connecticut, get it fixed and get it back here. I'm tired of doing these kind of stories," Pangallo said.

Pangallo said shipping costs can be any where from $500 to $700 each way. She said a $500 reward will be given to anyone with information about who vandalized "Cascade".

The art piece, located outside of That's Adorable on North Barstow Street, didn't have a security camera installed, but Pangallo said the tour is working on getting security by each sculpture so more sculptures are not damaged in the future.

