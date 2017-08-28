LOOK AHEAD: Children's Museum of Eau Claire closed Sept. 3-16 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

LOOK AHEAD: Children's Museum of Eau Claire closed Sept. 3-16

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local children's museum is closing up shop for two weeks in September.

The Children's Museum of Eau Claire said the museum will deep clean the facility after a busy summer of kid events and activities.

According to its website, the museum will be closed for cleaning from Sunday, September 3 through Saturday, September 16. It will reopen on Sunday, September 17 with "Family Free Day: Sports-travaganza!", where admission to the children's museum is free.

