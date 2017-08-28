HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital receives tissue donation award

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital was one of 25 hospitals in the state of Wisconsin recognized on Monday for their role in facilitating organ and tissue donation options at their hospital.

The "American Tissue Services Foundation 2016 Tissue Donation Recognition Award" is given to hospitals that achieve a certain percentile in organ tissue donation rates.

In 2016, Sacred Heart was able to donate more than 53 percent of eligible donor's tissue to ATSF. Joyce Kratz, the education specialist for ATSF, said the other 47 percent of eligible donors declined tissue donation.

The donated tissue is then used across the nation for surgeries where tissue is needed.

According to the hospital, giving "gifts of tissue" allow more than one million surgeries to be performed in the United States each year.

For Cari Shill, a surgical technician at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, seeing her workplace win the award hits close to home after being a living donor for her mother.

"To see the families that come back that have given their loved ones organs and to see how they find peace and they are able to write letters, and talk with people they have given their loved ones organs to -- they see that life goes on, and good things have come from their broken heart and their loved ones that have passed away -- kind of being a part of that is truly amazing," Shill said.

If you'd like to register to become an organ or tissue donor, visit Donate Life Wisconsin here.