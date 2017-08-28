JUST IN: South Korea says North Korea fires ballistic missile

Fanning the flames of GOP discord, President Donald Trump accused Republican congressional leaders of botching efforts to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debt

Fanning the flames of GOP discord, President Donald Trump accused Republican congressional leaders of botching efforts to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debt

'RuPaul's Drag Race' is celebrating the art of drag amid accusations of sexism and transphobia

'RuPaul's Drag Race' is celebrating the art of drag amid accusations of sexism and transphobia

'RuPaul's Drag Race' keeps focus on art, not its impact

'RuPaul's Drag Race' keeps focus on art, not its impact

Jerry Lee Lewis may have been one of the early pioneers of rock 'n' roll music, but he doesn't understand why his contributions to country music haven't been recognized

Jerry Lee Lewis may have been one of the early pioneers of rock 'n' roll music, but he doesn't understand why his contributions to country music haven't been recognized

A Texas mayor says Hurricane Harvey hit his coastal community "right on the nose" and left "widespread devastation"

A Texas mayor says Hurricane Harvey hit his coastal community "right on the nose" and left "widespread devastation"

A Texas mayor says Hurricane Harvey hit his coastal community "right on the nose" and left "widespread devastation"

A Texas mayor says Hurricane Harvey hit his coastal community "right on the nose" and left "widespread devastation"

The White House says President Donald Trump has met with his Cabinet and other senior administration officials to discuss the federal response to the flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Harvey

The White House says President Donald Trump has met with his Cabinet and other senior administration officials to discuss the federal response to the flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Harvey

The California city that birthed the American free speech movement is preparing for potential clashes even though the person behind a right-wing rally scheduled for Sunday has pleaded with supporters to stay away, saying that she fears more violence

The California city that birthed the American free speech movement is preparing for potential clashes even though the person behind a right-wing rally scheduled for Sunday has pleaded with supporters to stay away, saying that she fears more violence

Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey

Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire departments had received nearly 6,000 calls for rescues and had rescued more than 1,000 people.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire departments had received nearly 6,000 calls for rescues and had rescued more than 1,000 people.

The Latest: Mayor: More than 1,000 rescued, many on rooftops

The Latest: Mayor: More than 1,000 rescued, many on rooftops

The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility and a hospital.

The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility...

Residents in photo of flooded nursing home are 'doing fine'

Residents in photo of flooded nursing home are 'doing fine'

Harvey has already dumped 15 trillion gallons of water on Texas and we may have to get used to such extreme downpours.

Harvey has already dumped 15 trillion gallons of water on Texas and we may have to get used to such extreme downpours.

Scientists say Harvey may be the soggy sign of future storms

Scientists say Harvey may be the soggy sign of future storms

Ramit Plushnick-Masti and her family intended to ride out Hurricane Harvey in their Houston home. Their plan changed when the floodwaters rose over the weekend.

Ramit Plushnick-Masti and her family intended to ride out Hurricane Harvey in their Houston home. Their plan changed when the floodwaters rose over the weekend.

Now that he's received a presidential pardon, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is lashing out at the federal judge who found him guilty of a crime as biased.

Now that he's received a presidential pardon, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is lashing out at the federal judge who found him guilty of a crime as biased.

President Donald Trump is confronting the delicate political calculations that come with leading the government's response to a natural disaster.

President Donald Trump is confronting the delicate political calculations that come with leading the government's response to a natural disaster.

A lawyer for the Trump Organization is acknowledging that he considered a proposal to create a Trump Tower in Moscow in 2015, but that the plan was abandoned last year "for a variety of business reasons.".

A lawyer for the Trump Organization is acknowledging that he considered a proposal to create a Trump Tower in Moscow in 2015, but that the plan was abandoned last year "for a variety of business reasons.".

Lawyer says Trump Tower in Russia considered during campaign

Lawyer says Trump Tower in Russia considered during campaign

After concerns about militarized police forces led to limits on surplus military gear for local law enforcement, Trump prepares to roll back those restrictions.

After concerns about militarized police forces led to limits on surplus military gear for local law enforcement, Trump prepares to roll back those restrictions.

Houston officials continue to urge people to shelter in place and stay off flooded roadways as Harvey continues to batter the nation's fourth-largest city.

Houston officials continue to urge people to shelter in place and stay off flooded roadways as Harvey continues to batter the nation's fourth-largest city.

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

A tiny Nebraska town once known for panhandling and public drunkenness has undergone some major changes since state regulators forced four beer stores to stop selling near South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

A tiny Nebraska town once known for panhandling and public drunkenness has undergone some major changes since state regulators forced four beer stores to stop selling near South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- South Korea's military said North Korea fired a ballistic from its capital Pyongyang toward the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the South Korean and U.S. militaries were analyzing the launch and didn't immediately confirm how far the projectile traveled and where it landed.

The launch comes days after the North fired what was assessed as three short-range ballistic missiles into the sea and a month after its second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, which analysts say could reach deep into the U.S. mainland when perfected.

The North has also threatened to lob some of its missiles toward Guam and expressed anger over the ongoing annual war games between the United States and South Korea.

SEOUL (AP) -- The South Korean news agency said North Korea fired an unidentified missile.

Yonhap said the missile was fired into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

North Korea has conducted a series of test launches to develop its missile capability and recently threatened to send missiles over western Japan and into waters near the U.S. territory of Guam.

Japan's military is practicing deploying anti-missile batteries at three U.S. bases in Japan.

The U.S. military says the drills will test the ability of Japanese and U.S. forces to work together and assess firing locations at the bases. They will also allow Japan to practice rapid deployment of its PAC-3 anti-missile system.