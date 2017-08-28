JUST IN: South Korea says North Korea fires ballistic missile - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

JUST IN: South Korea says North Korea fires ballistic missile

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- South Korea's military said North Korea fired a ballistic from its capital Pyongyang toward the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the South Korean and U.S. militaries were analyzing the launch and didn't immediately confirm how far the projectile traveled and where it landed.

The launch comes days after the North fired what was assessed as three short-range ballistic missiles into the sea and a month after its second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, which analysts say could reach deep into the U.S. mainland when perfected.

The North has also threatened to lob some of its missiles toward Guam and expressed anger over the ongoing annual war games between the United States and South Korea.

SEOUL (AP) -- The South Korean news agency said North Korea fired an unidentified missile.

Yonhap said the missile was fired into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

North Korea has conducted a series of test launches to develop its missile capability and recently threatened to send missiles over western Japan and into waters near the U.S. territory of Guam.

Japan's military is practicing deploying anti-missile batteries at three U.S. bases in Japan.

The U.S. military says the drills will test the ability of Japanese and U.S. forces to work together and assess firing locations at the bases. They will also allow Japan to practice rapid deployment of its PAC-3 anti-missile system.

