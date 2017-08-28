Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers working hard at several disaster sites in 2017

Wisconsin (WQOW) - The aftermath of Hurricane Harvey is hitting Texas hard. Forty-seven Red Cross volunteers from Wisconsin are heading there to help, but they might be feeling burned out since the past year has been very busy in the Eau Claire area.

Kyle Kriegl, with the Red Cross, said on average, volunteers respond to 900 disasters each year in Wisconsin, which can range from a house fire to a natural disaster impacting thousands of people.

He said since July 2016, the number of emergencies hasn't gone up significantly, but the severity of the disaster has, like major flooding near Arcadia and Ashland, and the tornado that ripped apart Rusk and Barron counties and killed one person. Kriegl said the impact of those storms has forced volunteers to stay in one location for several weeks at a time and still provide help several months later.

"We are working with a lot of our emergency partners on long-term recovery efforts, particularly folks locally here in northwest Wisconsin, like Chetek, where we are still part of the long term recovery group that is continuing to meet those folks that have been impacted by the disaster," he said.

There are more than 300 Red Cross volunteers serving in the northwest region of Wisconsin.