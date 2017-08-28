Chippewa County Humane Association aids in Hurricane Harvey disaster relief

Chippewa County (WQOW) - By now, you've likely seen pictures and video of the devastation Hurricane Harvey has left behind, including people trapped inside their homes. As they struggle to find safety, so do their pets.

In Wisconsin, the Chippewa County Humane Association is stepping in to help. Staff are asking you to donate supplies for animal shelters in Texas, which are struggling to keep up with demand. In addition, stray dogs that were already up for adoption in the Lone Star state are being sent to Wisconsin. Chippewa County humane staff said they already have several dogs at their shelter and are preparing room for dozens more.

Staff said the hope is the animals that were already stray before the storm hit can be adopted by families in Wisconsin, which will clear space in shelters down south for animals impacted by the flooding.

"Especially the devastation of the hurricane...I'm sorry, pets are family, and if my dog was missing, I'd be looking desperately. I just lost my house. I lost everything, but dogs, cats, any kind of animal -- that's where our hearts are honestly. So, getting them back together and reuniting families -- that's what it's all about," said Holly Morrison, the interim manager for the Chippewa County Humane Association.

If you want to make a donation of blankets, food or money for animal care, someone will be available at the Chippewa County animal shelter from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., seven days a week.