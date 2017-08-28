Funeral services for Kathleen Schlosser

Durand (WQOW) - Funeral services are set for the woman whose body was recently recovered from the Chippewa River.
A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. for Kathleen Schlosser, 59, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Durand.
Visitation is Monday, Aug. 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rhiel Funeral Home, as well as one hour prior to the services at the church on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family said they prefer memorials in Kathy's name to the organization of your choosing.
