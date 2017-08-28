Funeral services for Kathleen Schlosser - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Funeral services for Kathleen Schlosser

Posted:
By Kristen Shill, Producer
Connect
Courtesy: Dunn County Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Dunn County Sheriff's Office

Durand (WQOW) - Funeral services are set for the woman whose body was recently recovered from the Chippewa River.

A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. for Kathleen Schlosser, 59, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Durand.

Visitation is Monday, Aug. 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rhiel Funeral Home, as well as one hour prior to the services at the church on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family said they prefer memorials in Kathy's name to the organization of your choosing.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.