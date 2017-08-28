Menomonie's Nate Stanley named Iowa's starting QB

Iowa City, IA (WQOW) -- When Hawkeyes Head Coach Kirk Ferentz posted Iowa's roster for their first game of the season, there was a familiar name atop the quarterback depth chart.
Menomonie graduate Nate Stanley is officially the Hawkeyes' starting quarterback week 1. The Sophomore saw limited game action last season, completing 5 of 9 passes for 62 yards. Stanley is the Mustangs' all time leading leading passer in yards and touchdowns, and was First-Team All Conference his Senior season.
Iowa will open up the season Saturday, September 2nd, hosting Wyoming at 11 a.m.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.