Menomonie's Nate Stanley named Iowa's starting QB

By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
Iowa City, IA (WQOW) -- When Hawkeyes Head Coach Kirk Ferentz posted Iowa's roster for their first game of the season, there was a familiar name atop the quarterback depth chart.

Menomonie graduate Nate Stanley is officially the Hawkeyes' starting quarterback week 1. The Sophomore saw limited game action last season, completing 5 of 9 passes for 62 yards. Stanley is the Mustangs' all time leading leading passer in yards and touchdowns, and was First-Team All Conference his Senior season. 

Iowa will open up the season Saturday, September 2nd, hosting Wyoming at 11 a.m.

