Badgers excited to see Hornibrook's improvement

Madison (WQOW) -- Wisconsin is just a couple days away from their opener. The Badgers moved back into campus yesterday afternoon and are already well into game preparation.

After splitting time last season, Sophomore quarterback Alex Hornibrook has been given the reins of the offense, and he certainly feels more confident this year. Those that played with him last season are already excited to see what he does in 2017.

"Yeah I have a lot of confidence in these guys. They have been working with me and each other for a long time," explains Hornibrook, "Ever since the winter after last season we started working routes again and I feel great timing with them and trust that they know what they are doing."

"His calmness with all of us in the huddle and controlling things is I think the biggest thing for him," Senior wide receiver Jazz Peavy says, "I feel like he knows the position he is in, he has realized that from the beginning. He's definitely taken it over and I think he's doing a great job."

The Badgers rushing attack will look to set the tone for the season as they've done for the past couple of years - what remains to be seen is the distribution of carries. Wisconsin hasn't chosen a starter, so instead, Sophomore Bradrick Shaw, transfer Chris James, and True Freshman Jonathan Taylor were all named possible starters. So the Badger faithful can expect a committee approach early on.

"It is what it is you know. We are a top ten team and I know it's not going to take just one back and it's going to take a staple of back," James explains, "Everyone knows what is at hand here and the standard has been set in the past."

"I think Coach Settle is going to go with the hot hand. That's my guess," says Shaw, "You never know. I just know that you have to be ready and i feel like I'm ready to be that hot hand I guess."

The Badgers battle Utah State this coming Friday, kickoff is at 8 p.m.