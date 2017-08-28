Virtual reality learning introduced to Wisconsin school

Stevens Point Christian Academy is introducing a new way for students to learn by using three-dimensional glasses.

"I think it's really awesome," said senior, McKenzie Malleck. "It will be a lot of fun [to] learn in this new way."

The new technology was introduced from Oral Roberts University.

"It's life changing to know 1st graders to 12th graders can be engaged in thousands of learning environments that were never available before," said Michael Mathews, Associate VP of Technology and Innovation at ORU.

"This brings learning to the hands on point in every level of learning," said Principal Heidi Uitenbrouk.

The learning technique allows students to be more involved than ever before, giving them a chance to close their textbooks.

"To see them actually be able to create and take this stuff and make it their own," said Zach Ulrich, teacher at SPCA. "That's what I'm most excited to see."

The idea is exciting administrators, teachers, and students at the Christian school.

"We believe it will engage students to the point where they love to learn," said Uitenbrouk.

ORU experts say that 10 percent of educators nation wide are using the program but the new technique is growing 80 percent each year.

The glasses for Stevens Point Christian Academy were donated by Sentry Insurance.