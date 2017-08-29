The last listening session for Eau Claire school boundary changes

The Eau Claire Area School District held their last public listening session on the proposed school boundary changes Monday night at Lakeshore Elementary. The goal of the session was to clarify when the changes might begin, how they will begin, and how the district will help students with the transition.

The reason for the change is to equalize student enrollment at both North and Memorial high schools. This would eliminate some of the disparities between the schools as it pertains to school activities and course offerings, district officials told News 18.

Despite the possible benefits for the schools, some parents are against the changes. Some said the reason they moved into their home was so their kids could go to a particular school. Other parents want their kids to graduate from the same school they did.

“This is really a board decision, and the board is acting on the behalf of our 11,200 students we have in the district., trying to provide equitable access to everyone,” Superintendent Dr. Mary-Ann Hardebeck told News 18.

The school district says they will now collect all the feedback and hold a discussion at their next meeting on September 11th. They will then vote on when those boundary changes go into effect on September 24th.