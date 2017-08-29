A pool day that went to the the dogs

The dog days of summer are winding down, but that isn't stopping our furry friends from enjoying some summer-time fun.

Monday was the first day of the 9th annual "Happy Tails Dog Park" dog swim at the Bernard F. Willi Pool in Chippewa Falls. The mission of the swim is to raise money for dog park improvements. Happy Tails is operated by volunteers and is funded completely by donations. Organizers said it's a great way to raise funds, and allow our four-legged friends to have some fun.

“It's amazing how dogs get along. They seem to socialize well, then of course so many of them enjoy getting in the water and this water in particular,” Larry Larson dog park president told News 18.

The event raised a thousand dollars last year. The 3 hour swim continues Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. It's open to all dogs who have proof of a rabies vaccination.